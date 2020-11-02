Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 253.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $599.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

