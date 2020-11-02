Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

