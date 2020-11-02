Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $16,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,084 shares of company stock worth $125,792,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $460.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 590.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

