Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $130.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

