Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

PM opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

