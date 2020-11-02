Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,497.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,657,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $250.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.22. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.