Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 41,349 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 66.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

