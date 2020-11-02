Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 371 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $841,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

