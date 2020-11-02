Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Motco increased its position in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

