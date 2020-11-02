Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 273.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10,433.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 288,603 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.72 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

