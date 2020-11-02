Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $158.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

