Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

