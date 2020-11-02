Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $55.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

