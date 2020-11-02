Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $161.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.