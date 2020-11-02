Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,102 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $158.06 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

