Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 14,473 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

NYSE:AMT opened at $229.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.06. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

