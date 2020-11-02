Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,151 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 183,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 491,613 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 611,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.04 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

