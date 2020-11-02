Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

