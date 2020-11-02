Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,520 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,685,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.99 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

