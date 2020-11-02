Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

NYSE HON opened at $164.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

