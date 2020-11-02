Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,784 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in The Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $88.75 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

