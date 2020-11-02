Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

