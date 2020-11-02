Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

GILD opened at $58.15 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

