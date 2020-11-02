Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,980 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

