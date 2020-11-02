Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.