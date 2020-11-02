Stellar Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $131.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, OTCBTC, Kryptono and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 96,169.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,685 coins and its circulating supply is 20,876,025,167 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Exrates, Poloniex, Ovis, Cryptomate, C2CX, Kraken, Bittrex, GOPAX, ABCC, RippleFox, BitMart, CryptoMarket, OKEx, Stronghold, CEX.IO, Exmo, Upbit, OTCBTC, Koinex, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Kuna, BCEX, CoinEgg, Liquid, Kryptono, Kucoin, Indodax, Stellarport, Gate.io, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin and Koineks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.