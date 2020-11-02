Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITO. ValuEngine downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

