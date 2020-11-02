Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.