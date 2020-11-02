Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (STN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$951.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$943.15 million.

STN opened at C$38.26 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$27.91 and a 12 month high of C$44.85. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total transaction of C$183,340.65.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

