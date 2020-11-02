STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 453.15 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $75.24.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

