S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA opened at $19.79 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.