SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 83.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. SRCOIN has a market cap of $9,659.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 82.3% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

