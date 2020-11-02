Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SPT stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $37,081.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,686,644 shares of company stock worth $102,580,123.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 882.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 678,981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 474.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

