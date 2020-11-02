SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -19.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.