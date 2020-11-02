Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

