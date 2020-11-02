South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of SPFI opened at $14.65 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

