Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $927.45 million, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,827 shares of company stock valued at $707,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

