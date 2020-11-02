SmartMesh Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 11% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $157,844.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.03949484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00225093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026279 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

