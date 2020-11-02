Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLX stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

