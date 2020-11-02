SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITM stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,552,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $115,855.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,410. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

