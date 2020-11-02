Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SSD stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

