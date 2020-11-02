Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently commented on SI shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

