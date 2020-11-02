Short Interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Increases By 19.1%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:XP opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.16. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

