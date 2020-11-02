Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Grows By 34.7%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $71,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

