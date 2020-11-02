Short Interest in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Increases By 22.2%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of WASH opened at $33.77 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $582.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

