Short Interest in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Grows By 23.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth $308,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 17.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth $91,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VUZI opened at $3.94 on Monday. Vuzix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

