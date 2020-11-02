Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Increases By 34.4%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLO opened at $0.04 on Monday. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

