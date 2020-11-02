Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Increases By 34.4%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLO opened at $0.04 on Monday. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About theglobe.com
Read More: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.