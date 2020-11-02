Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Decreases By 25.3%

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 664.8 days.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

