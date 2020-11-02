Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 28.1%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $81.06.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 225,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.