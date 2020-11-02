Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Grows By 14.6%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FLL opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.76. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

